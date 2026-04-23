Pokémon TCG Pocket announces its newest expansion, Pulsing Aura, launching this month!

Pokémon TCG Pocket has unveiled its latest expansion, arriving at the end of the month

Pulsing Aura is focused on fighting-type Pokémon with exciting new illustrations

Expect plenty of great new art, flair and trainers to support your Fighting-Type Pokémon

While carrying Pokémon cards may now be the equivalent of flashing your diamond necklace to would-be thieves in real life, you can preserve your skin by jumping into the digital world in Pokémon TCG Pocket! And it'll be a particularly good time to do so, as Pokémon TCG Pocket has announced its latest expansion, Pulsing Aura.

Pulsing Aura is a battle-focused expansion perfect for fans of, well, Pokémon battling. Expect exciting new training and fighting illustrations to grace the cards, and Mega Lucario and Mega Sceptile to grace the cover of the newest booster pack.

But, of course, you'll probably be more concerned about what new cards come in this expansion. And you'll be pleased to know we've got Mega Lucario ex, Mega Sceptile ex and Vaporeon ex all making their debut, alongside some others you'll just have to dig into the expansion when it launches April 28th to find for yourself.

Fight song

You can also expect new trainer cards that'll help enhance your fighting-type Pokémon, as you might expect from, well, the battle-focused theme. Not only that, but there's a new gold frame flair set to debut for first, second and third-tier cards. You'll earn these after collecting 10 duplicates of a single card, including retroactively.

Finally, you'll want to keep your eyes peeled for a host of exciting new events arriving as part of this expansion. Be that the Elite Deck Missions, Handy Card Collection Missions or the upcoming 1.5th anniversary event taking place in late April through to early May.

In the meantime, if you're more interested in honing your skills in other card battlers ahead of this latest expansion, then we've got you covered. See if your skills in Pokémon TCG Pocket are transferable by digging into our list of the best card battlers on iOS!