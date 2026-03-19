Pokémon TCG Pocket announces its latest themed booster pack with Mega Shine

Shine on your crazy diamond

Pokémon TCG Pocket is set to unleash its latest themed booster pack

Mega Shine offers up exciting new content with the debut of Mega-Evolved Shiny Pokémon

And an upcoming event to celebrate it will offer goodies ranging from emblems to shinedust

If you don't want to deal with the pain of grabbing, sleeving and preserving your collection in the physical Pokémon card game, then you're in luck! Because Pokémon TCG Pocket not only offers the authentic experience on the go, but it's also set to release its latest themed booster pack!

Mega Shine, which arrives March 26th, is certainly one to look out for. Because it marks the debut of another new type of Pokémon in the game, Mega-Evolved Shiny Pokémon! Yes, I'm sure that means something to some of you, who are undoubtedly excited by this new addition.

For the rest of us, it means new dynamic illustrations showing off your favourite Pokémon in glittering new detail. And given it's one of the core selling points of TCG Pocket, I've no doubt there'll be many of you rushing to your phones once this new booster drops.

Ooh, shiny

Me? I'm not a massive fan of TCGs, but I know Pokémon is well-loved by many. And there's certainly more to check in for, even if you feel your collection is pretty complete. A Mega Shine event is set to take place from March until early April, offering goodies such as emblems and shinedust.

You'll also want to check in for the Community Week Event, Slowpoke Drop and new Wonder-Pick event, all taking place throughout April! With amazing rewards ranging from accessories to promo packs and of course the chance to gain exclusive 'mon, it's well worth checking in even while the weather starts to warm up.

But if TCGs are a little too complex for you, then you can still enjoy all the excitement with none of the hassle. How? Just take a look at our list of the best card battlers for iOS to see what we suggest!