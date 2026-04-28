Pokémon TCG Pocket's latest expansion, Pulsing Aura, arrives today

Pokémon TCG Pocket has release its latest expansion, Pulsing Aura, today

It introduces 155 new cards in the base set, plus plenty of fancy extras

Mega Lucario Ex and Mega Sceptile Ex headline the expansion

Following its announcement last week, Pokémon TCG Pocket's latest expansion, Pulsing Aura, is now available. As you've probably guessed by the name, it sees Lucario acting as the poster child, its Mega Evolution, specifically.

And it's not particularly surprising, given the popularity of the bipedal dog. That said, I'm not a huge fan of the Mega variant. It has too many flowing elements and additional colours that make it look a little messy, in my opinion. Anyway, none of that's important. We're talking about a new expansion.

There are 155 cards in the base set, plus a few more for all the fancy variants, making it a more sizeable addition than Shining Revelry. Mercifully, there's only one pack, so you don't have to worry about splitting your Hourglasses between three different options.

I've never been overly adept at predicting meta shifts. However, Mega Lucario promises to be a solid beat stick, especially if you can get the original Lucario onto your bench at the same time. With Fighting Coach and three fighting energy in play, that'll boost its attack to a respectable 160. Regardless, I'm not sure it'll displace Chien-Pao or Mega Altaria at the top of the pile. You never know, though. There are geniuses out there who spot things I simply don't. It's why I follow the meta, not create it.

Elsewhere, Pulsing Aura also introduces Flygon Ex, a Pokémon that's actually far more popular than I often release. Maybe the baffling fact that it's not a Bug-Type despite looking exactly like one endears it to people. Anyway, it has a cool ability for fans of chip damage, dealing 10 to all of your opponent's Pokémon so long as it's in the Active spot. The downside is that its attack requires two different types of Energy, which hasn't historically performed well in TCG Pocket.

Megas... megas everywhere

And there are many more besides those two. We just can't get into them all. Shout out to Mega Sceptile, though, which looks particularly potent, with an attack that deals 130 damage and Poisons your opponent. As a fan of status effects in Pokémon, I'll definitely be making a deck with this guy in once I pull one.

Pokémon TCG Pocket is now available on the App Store and Google Play, where it's free-to-play with in-app purchases. You can download it for your preferred platform using the buttons below.