Pokémon TCG Pocket releases the new Paldean Wonders expansion with Meowscarada ex and more

Fresh off winning Best Digital Board Game of the Year at our very own 12th Pocket Gamer Awards, Pokémon TCG Pocket isn’t slowing down. Just a month after the Fantastical Parade expansion, it’s already rolled out another set, this time heading straight to Paldea with the newly released Paldean Wonders pack.

The expansion is live now and brings a wave of Paldea-region favourites into the digital card battler. Meowscarada ex headlines the set, with Gholdengo ex close behind, alongside Maushold and a spread of Supporter cards from the region. If you’ve been building around newer-generation strategies, this one feels like a clear push toward more modern deck identities.

Cosmetics are getting attention too. New display covers themed around Sprigatito and its evolutions are now available, letting you give your collection a Paldea-flavoured front page. The in-game shop has also refreshed with Iono-themed accessories, which makes sense given how central she’s become to this era of the series.

As for events, the roadmap is already filling up. A late-February Emblem event kicks things off, followed by Ranked Match Season B2a in mid-March. Around the same time, you can expect both a Drop Event and a Wonder Pick event, giving you more structured ways to chase specific pulls from the new expansion.

More than a year in, the pace of updates isn’t the story anymore; the direction is. The previous expansion’s focus on Mega Evolution mechanics tilted the meta toward explosive legacy builds, while Paldean Wonders swings the spotlight back to Scarlet and Violet-era archetypes. At the very least, it continues the steady shift away from comfort-pick nostalgia and toward newer, generation-defining strategies.

