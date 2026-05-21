Pokémon TCG Pocket unveils its newest themed booster pack Paradox Drive

The latest themed booster pack for Pokémon TCG Pocket has been announced

Paradox Drive features Ancient and Future Paradox Pokémon

And a suite of in-game events is set to debut alongside it throughout June

After the launch of Pulsing Aura last month, it shouldn't be surprising that the developers have already announced another themed booster pack for Pokémon TCG Pocket. It's called Paradox Drive and is set to arrive very soon on May 28th! And for fans of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, this will be a trip down memory lane.

Yes, as you might have already guessed, Paradox Drive focuses on, well, Paradox Pokémon, which first appeared in Scarlet & Violet. Ancient and Future Pokémon cards make their debut as part of this event, bringing familiar but different variations of fan-favourites to TCG Pocket for the first time.

As you might expect from the name, Paradox Pokémon originate from the distant past and far future. Among the many new cards, you'll also be able to grab two new legendary Pokémon in Koraidon and Miraidon.

You've created a time paradox!

As you might expect, there's also a host of sub-events taking place as part of this new release when it arrives on May 28th. The Paradox Drive Emblem Event runs through to June and lets you grab Emblems, Shinedust and other goodies for playing through battles. A great way to show off your excitement for the new booster pack with these emblems!

Community week kicks off in early June, followed by the Ceruledge ex Drop Event and culminates with the latest Wonder Pick event in mid-June. This is pretty similar to previous schedules, so keep your eyes peeled for the full dates in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, if you need something to tide yourself over and still haven't organised your roster, why not take a quick break and try some of the other recent releases? We've got our latest entry in the five new mobile games to try this week for some of our picks!