Pokémon TCG Pocket offers up Paldea's finest in upcoming themed booster pack

Pokémon TCG Pocket's latest themed booster pack is being added this month

Paldean Wonders features, you guessed it, Pokémon from Paldea!

March will also play host to a suite of reward-packed events

One of the signature aspects of the Pokémon franchise is the shifts to different regions with each mainline entry, offering both entirely new Pokémon to encounter alongside old favourites. Soon you'll be able to encounter a host of Paldean Pokémon in Pokémon TCG Pocket's newest themed booster pack!

Appropriately named Paldean Wonders, it's set to be available starting February 25th and will prominently feature the three starter Pokémon from Scarlet and Violet: Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly. Of course, they're not the only additions coming to TCG Pocket from Paldea.

You can expect the additions of Meowscarada ex (Sprigatito's final form), Gholdengo ex and Maushold alongside trainer cards for key characters such as Nemona and Arven. Naturally, it wouldn't be a major new update without some additional events to celebrate either.

Will wonders never cease?

Top of the list is the similarly named Paldean Wonders emblem event, which is set to run from late February to early March (their vaguely chosen words) and will, naturally, see you taking on other players in battles to earn goodies such as shinedust.

This is followed by a Bonus Week event in early March, the Charcadet drop event in the middle of the month, and a new Wonder Pick event taking place at the end of March. It's going to be a busy one if you're a fan.

You probably don't need me to explain that these will have plenty of rewards to grab, but be sure to check in on March 1st as well, because you'll also find the addition of covers and backdrops featuring Paldean Pokémon joining TCG Pocket.

