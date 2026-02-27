MU: Pocket Knights expands Legacy system with Legacy II tier and Muun advancement overhaul

The bar just got raised

Legacy II adds a new upper tier with expanded stat growth

Muun advancement cap increases from five to ten stars

Friend Invitation and Sweet Chocolate events offer bonus rewards

It feels like MU: Pocket Knights barely had time to settle after the Resonance mode update before another progression mechanic dropped on top. Webzen is back with a Legacy and Muun expansion, and if you’re the sort of captain who’s already pushed into late-game territory, this one is very much aimed at you.

The big addition is Legacy II, a new upper tier that extends the existing Legacy system. In practical terms, that means more stat lines to play with and a bit more room to fine-tune how you’re building your roster. That means it might also be a good time to revisit our MU: Pocket Knights tier list and see which classes benefit most from the expanded stat ceiling.

Muuns, meanwhile, get a noticeable boost. The maximum advancement jumps from five stars to ten, which effectively doubles their long-term investment path. Higher star tiers mean more stat gains and stronger support potential, so companions aren’t just passive extras anymore; they’re clearly part of the broader endgame push.

There’s a social angle this time too. A new Friend Invitation Event rewards both veterans and newcomers for completing missions together. On top of that, the Sweet Chocolate seasonal event lets you gather themed items through Exploration and trade them for reward boxes packed with Diamonds and upgrade materials.

To mark the Legacy II rollout, a week-long Hot Time event is handing out daily login rewards, including Diamonds, Sweep Tickets, and evolution materials. It’s a fairly generous stretch of bonuses, especially if you’re already planning to test out the new systems.

Between Resonance and now Legacy II, MU: Pocket Knights looks like it’s in its more systems and higher ceilings phase. So, if you’re diving back in, don’t forget to check our latest MU: Pocket Knights codes before you log in.