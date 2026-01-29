Pokémon TCG Pocket's goes Mega with new Fantastical Parade expansion out now

Go Mega

Pokémon TCG Pocket's new expansion is here with Fantastical Parade

Grab even more Mega Evolution Pokémon ex cards

And jump into both the new random battle and messaging feature being introduced today

While in real life Pokémon trading cards are now probably as dangerous to carry in public as wads of cash or gold, you can still enjoy the fun of battling with your favourites without risking life and limb on mobile! Especially since Pokémon TCG Pocket has just released its Fantastical Parade expansion!

But before we get into the main additions, there's the major arrival of the new messaging feature in trading. Trading started off in quite a shaky state, but after more than a few months, it's become much more useful, and messaging will allow you to send over set messages to prospective traders in different languages.

Fantastical Parade will feature a host of new cards, all with festival-themed art when drawn from the expansion's booster packs. These boosters will also feature all-new Mega Evolution Pokémon ex cards. Chief among them is the debut of both Mega Gardevoir and Ogerpon in the form of Teal Mask Ogerpon ex.

Battle it out

Not to mention the fact that this expansion also introduces new random battles as part of the solo battle feature, you'll now be able to take on opponents without being able to see their deck before the duel begins.

Finally, there's a host of new events arriving as part of the Fantastical Parade expansion. Things kick off today with both the Elite Deck Gift missions and Handy Card Collection missions, all of which run until April 29th and will be followed by even more great new tasks to undertake!

