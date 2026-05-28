Pokémon TCG Pocket's newest themed booster pack, Paradox Drive, is out now

Pokémon TCG Pocket's newest themed booster pack arrives today

Paradox Drive introduces the titular Paradox Pokémon from the distant past and far future

Meanwhile, you can recruit two new legendary Pokémon with Koraidon and Miraidon

The weather still hasn't ebbed in terms of heat over here in the UK. But (to use that joke again) that's not the hottest thing at the moment, as Pokémon TCG Pocket's latest themed booster pack has just released! So if you need some time to spend with friends comparing cards, keep an eye out for Paradox Drive now.

In case you didn't read our previous coverage, here's a brief primer. Paradox Drive adds the titular Paradox Pokémon from the Scarlet & Violet duology. Strange versions of familiar Pokémon from the distant past and far future are only the tip of the iceberg here.

That's because not only will you be able to add the Paradox Pokémon to your lineup, but also two new legendary Pokémon as well. Koraidon and Miraidon synergise just as well with cards of the same subcategory as your other Paradox Pokémon will. And that's aside from being some very snazzy additions to your collection.

Paradoxical

Naturally, you'll also be able to grab new Trainer cards and other goodies as part of this new booster pack. And be sure to keep your eyes peeled for the new Paradox Drive emblem event set to start shortly, as well as the start of Community Week early next month.

At a time when Pokémon cards are seemingly on the same level as jewellery when it comes to theft risk, it's nice to see that Pokémon TCG Pocket is keeping the simple pleasures of collecting and battling cards alive. So if you're a fan, it's more than worth checking into Pokémon TCG Pocket this weekend and nabbing some of these new booster packs!

And if Pokémon TCG Pocket somehow doesn't supply enough fun, why not check out our list of the best card battlers on iOS to find some of our favourite new options that are worth playing?