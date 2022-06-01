Pokemon Go Fest 2022 is kicking off soon and will feature a revamped version of Ultra Unlocks and Global Challenges

June is here and just a few days before the Pokémon Go Fest 2022 officially kicks off. It is going to be an absolute blast as trainers will be able to participate in lots of quests, catch loads of Pokémon including a legendary, and above all, it's going to be a pure delight as players will band together during this celebration. Pokémon Go Fest’s live events are set to be held in Berlin, Seattle, and Sapporo on different dates but the global fest will take place this weekend.

Trainers who took part in this festival last year or the years before will remember that the Ultra Unlock event was also part of the commemorations. However, there’s a slight shift this year as Ultra Unlock is coming back but it will not be a standalone event. Included in the main event itself, players will complete some Global Challenges this time. Completing them will lead to an upgraded version of the event going live later during the season. Expect missions like beating Team GO members and more.

Furthermore, since the party is happening worldwide, there will be a tonne of chances to activate the Ultra Unlock bonus. On Saturday, hourly challenges will keep taking place while the in-person events will have another set of Global Challenges that will trigger their own Ultra Unlock events. Now not everyone will make their way to one of those three places to complete the quests so players anywhere in the world will be allowed to contribute to the Ultra Unlock bonuses even for the live events.

While we know where some of the bonuses will be added, others have been hidden from us. Completing 20 Global Challenges during the fest will lead to the Ultra Unlock for Adventure Week, the Berlin event will give us more rewards for the anniversary event, and the Seattle and Sapporo events have bonuses for events we don’t know of yet.

Get our tickets for the Pokémon Go Fest 2022 if you haven’t already! Download Pokémon Go now for free on the App Store and Google Play.