Pokemon Go is bringing back Sustainability Week once again as Earth Day approaches

Every year, Earth Day is celebrated on April 22nd to raise awareness about taking care of our planet. Niantic too does its part with its annual Sustainability Week event in Pokémon Go, which brings with it several events and activities for trainers. Get your hands on a number of goodies as you partake in this environmentally-themed event from April 22nd at 10:00 am to the 26th at 8:00 pm local time.

During Pokémon Go’s Sustainability Week, your buddy Pokémon will play a more active role by bringing you souvenirs more frequently. Plus, they'll be there on the map for longer after being fed Berries or Poffins, and the distance to collect buddy hearts will also be halved, making it easier for you to bond with your favourite Pokémon.

If you're someone who likes walking a lot to hatch eggs, this event presents you with the opportunity to grab some rare and exciting Pokémon. Two-kilometre eggs hatched during the event will have a higher probability of being Shiny. You’ll be able to get your hands on Combee, Driilbur, Trubbish, Foongus, and Binacle.

Further, you can participate in the various Field Research tasks that will be available, featuring various Pokémon like the ones above. As the event name suggests, you’ll be performing various tasks centred around being more sustainable. Get together with your fellow trainers and try to hit the Collection Challenge goals as well. Breaching the milestone means loads of Stardust and XP for everyone.

Lastly, keep an eye out for PokéStop Showcases at different PokéStops during the event. These showcases will feature event-themed Pokémon, providing you with more opportunities to encounter and catch them.

Sustainability Week will be released alongside a whole series of updates for Pokémon Go, which are set to redefine your experience. You can read more about it in our dedicated article.