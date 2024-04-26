Cool Cat Block Slide is a new casual game with a cute kitty mascot

Match blocks to make rows disappear and rack up points

Match blocks of the same colour

Fill a row to make it disappear

Decorate Cool Cat's home

If you’re a cat lover with a passion for casual puzzle games, then you may want to check out solo developer Volkan Kutlubay’s newest mobile game, Cool Cat’s Block Slide.

In Cool Cat's Block Side, the gameplay is simple, but victory isn't. You'll need to slide blocks across the grid to fill rows.

Once filled, the entire row of blocks will disappear. However, you'll also need to match blocks of the same colour. The further your progress, the more challenging removing blocks becomes. The grid begins filling up faster, and once it is full, it's game over. You’ll need to use your wit to quickly slide blocks into the ideal positions.

The game also features an adorable feline mascot, Cool Cat. You can gather coins for Cool Cat by matching blocks and watching ads. When you've collected a good number of coins, tap the button with the sofa on it to enter Cool Cat's home.

By walking around the house and interacting with price tags, you can buy furniture so your feline companion can live in style. This casual puzzler also features brightly coloured blocks on a simplistic background that allows you to focus on the most important aspect of the game.

Volkan Kutlubay has already released several games for iOS, including Pop It Fidget Toy Simulator, Whack City, Crate Looter, and Candy Drops 3D. Crate Looter is a top-down puzzle game in which you must destroy crates. Candy Drop 3D tasks you with solving physics-based challenges in order to feed candy to an adorable pink monster. Kutlubay’s highest rated game on the App Store, Pop It Fidget Toy Simulator, lets you play with virtual multicolour pop-its.

To learn more about Cool Cat’s Block Slide and Kutlubay’s other titles, check out his YouTube channel. Further, if you have an interest in learning about game development, you can check out his online courses on Udemy.