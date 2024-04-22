Pokemon Go will host the Cleffa Hatch Day towards the end of the month

Get your hands on this adorable Pokemon just by walking

Cleffa Hatch Day to be held on April 28th

Cleffa and its Shiny variant will hatch from 2 km eggs

Extra bonuses to be available beginning April 26th

We may be in the final phase of April, but Niantic still has a bunch of content waiting for Pokémon Go trainers. The Rediscover series of updates recently kicked off, with brand new avatar customisations already live. We’ll be closing out the month with an exclusive Hatch Day event for one of the most adorable Pokémon, Cleffa.

Get ready for the Cleffa Hatch Day in Pokémon Go, which will take place on April 28th, between 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. During this event, two-kilometre eggs will have a greater chance of hatching Cleffa, with an increased probability of finding her Shiny variant as well.

As you walk around hatching eggs to find Cleffa, be sure to take advantage of several other bonuses. Two-kilometre eggs will drop more frequently from PokéStops and hatching these eggs will grant you twice the normal Candy. But that's not all! An exclusive Timed Research will further offer a Super Incubator and loads of XP for clearing its tasks.

For an even more exciting experience, you can purchase event-exclusive Timed Research for just $1.00. This paid Timed Research will allow you to earn rewards such as a Star Piece, a Super Incubator, and XP on hatching two-kilometre eggs.

While the Cleffa Hatch Day begins on the 28th, the fun starts on April 26th. In this early bonus period, you can enjoy half the egg hatch distance when eggs are placed into incubators. It will remain live during the Hatch Day event too, making it even simpler to get your hands on all those sweet goodies.

Further, keep an eye out for event-themed Field Research tasks at PokéStops, offering rewards such as Stardust and XP. And don't forget to check out the Pokémon Go Web Store and in-game shop for special event bundles.

