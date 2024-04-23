Pokemon Go introduces new visuals with the Rediscover Kanto event

Return to the first region with brand new graphics

Rediscover Kanto is the second update in the planned series

Biomes and environments refreshed to match surroundings more accurately

Event will feature numerous themed Pokemon and activities from the Kanto region

Niantic is shaking things up in Pokémon Go with a whole new series of updates that plan on revamping the AR game’s core features. We already have a brand new way of avatar customisation that goes into much more detail than before. Now, update number two has arrived and it’s time to get out and explore as you can rediscover Kanto in the latest patch.

A special Rediscover Kanto event just went live in Pokémon Go and it will be available until May 9th, allowing you to go back to the first region to find new Pokémon. The event comes with refreshed visuals that now feature distinctive looks for different biomes and environments, to better reflect the kind of Pokémon found there.

Specific Pokémon will be found in particular biomes only, so make sure you visit the different environments to catch them all. To add to the excitement, various bonuses are part of the event, including increased XP for seven-day PokéStop spin streaks and Pokémon catch streaks.

Friendship levels will be boosted through activities such as opening Gifts, trading Pokémon, or battling together. In addition, you're quite likely to come across Shiny versions of Squirtle, Charmander, and Bulbasaur as well. Evolve them to get Pokémon that know some powerful Charged Attacks.

If you're looking for some freebies, be sure to redeem these Pokémon Go codes!

You can also participate in event-themed Field Research tasks to earn Mega Energy for Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise. Furthermore, a free Special Research will be on offer for everyone, and it is a great opportunity to get your hands on rewards like XP, Stardust, and encounters with event-themed Pokémon.

Take a trip down memory lane and visit the Kanto Region again by downloading Pokémon Go now for free on your preferred link below. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.