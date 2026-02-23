Pokémon Go Road to Kalos event begins with boosted Mega Evolution progress and Legendaries

A raid-heavy lead-up

Road to Kalos event boosts Mega Evolution progress for ticket holders

Hoopa-driven raid rotations bring back multiple legendary bosses daily

Go Pass progression track adds Link Charges, Mega Energy, and Lucario rewards

There’s been a steady drip of Pokémon Go Tour: Kalos news lately, but now things are actually moving. The Road to Kalos event has kicked off ahead of the global finale, and it's a full week built around raids, Mega Evolutions, and a few bonuses aimed squarely at early ticket holders.

If you grabbed your Go Tour: Kalos – Global ticket ahead of time, you’ll notice one of the bigger perks straight away. Mega Evolution progress is speeding along at six times the usual rate during the event window, which makes this a pretty good excuse to rotate through different Mega Pokémon.

Mega Victreebel, Mega Dragonite, and Mega Malamar are clearly the stars here too, especially with Super Max progression on the horizon.

Raids are basically the backbone of the week. Hoopa is pulling its usual time-and-space chaos, meaning each day revisits a different region’s legendary lineup. One day, you’re staring down Articuno and Zapdos, the next it’s Primal Kyogre or Dialga sliding into rotation.

All that is alongside a parade of hat-wearing Pikachu variants that feel nostalgic if you’ve followed past Go Tours. If you’re trying to plan your grind, it’s probably worth checking February’s raid schedule again so you don’t miss the bosses you actually care about.

Alongside the raid rotation, the Go Pass: Road to Kalos is now live as a free progression track. Ranking up hands out things like Link Charges, Mega Energy, and even a Lucario encounter with a themed background, while the Deluxe upgrade throws Hoopa Unbound and a few extra goodies into the mix. Storage caps have also been nudged up by 500 too.

And if you’re jumping back into Pokémon Go for the event, you might want to grab the latest Pokémon Go codes first because freebies will really come in handy once the raid queue starts filling up.