Pokémon Go's Mega Evolution overhaul will add Super Mega Raids and Super Max Levels during the Kalos Tour

The Go Tour: Kalos just got a heavy upgrade

Super Mega Raids debut with shield mechanics and coordinated battles

New Super Max Mega Level expands progression beyond previous caps

Link Charges introduced as a new resource for Mega raid access

I can feel the anticipation build up as we grow closer to Pokémon Go Tour: Kalos. This time, Niantic has dropped a rather huge bomb, taking a refreshed look at Mega Evolution. A sizeable overhaul is coming alongside the tour, bringing more challenging raid formats, a new Mega level, and resources designed to reshape your approach to these high-end battles.

The headline addition is something called Super Mega Raids, a new raid format built around larger groups and more coordination. Unlike standard Mega Raids, these encounters push Trainers to break shields and work together in tighter windows, with Mega-Evolved Pokémon automatically stepping in at key moments.

Mega Victreebel and Mega Malamar are leading the charge here, debuting during the Kalos celebrations. That progression comes through Super Max, a fourth Mega Level that pushes bonuses even further. Raising Mega Levels now isn’t just about repeated evolutions either - you’ll need to invest Mega Energy directly to push certain Pokémon past the previous cap.

Considering how Mega Evolution has been creeping back into the spotlight lately, even the recent Pokémon TCG Pocket expansion featured the same Mega Evolutions theme. To support all of this, the update introduces Link Charges, a new resource used to enter Mega Raids and Super Mega Raids.

You’ll gather them through weekly challenges, Gifts, and community meetups, which tie neatly into the social push surrounding the in-person stops in Tainan and Los Angeles before the global finale kicks off at the end of February. There’s even a web-based map coming to help you track nearby battles and plan group sessions ahead of time.

The new mechanic marks a significant leap in the power creep, and I’m interested in seeing where this takes us. Niantic has also hinted that more Mega Evolution-themed content will be coming later this year, so it’s going to be a power-packed year in Pokémon Go.

And before the event goes live, don’t forget to grab the latest Pokémon Go codes for a bunch of freebies!