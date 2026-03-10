Pokémon Go A Shockingly Good Time event brings electric spawns and Gigantamax Pikachu debut

What's buzzing?

A Shockingly Good Time event runs March 31st to April 6th

Electric Pokémon and boosted shiny chances appear across the map

Gigantamax Pikachu debuts in Max Battle Day on March 28th

With hundreds of Pokémon available at their disposal, you’d think Niantic might occasionally give the original mascot a bit of a rest. Apparently not. Because once again, Pikachu is front and centre for the next event.

A Shockingly Good Time runs from March 31st through April 6th, and as the name suggests, it’s heavily focused on Electric-types. Expect them to start appearing everywhere. Pikachu included, of course. Shiny hunters should have a decent week too, with boosted odds for a few familiar faces.

There’s also a full week of Spotlight Hours, each highlighting a different Pokémon from the group. Mareep kicks things off on March 31st, with Pikachu, Magnemite, Chinchou, Pawmi, Dedenne, and Joltik all taking their turn in the spotlight across the following days.

Field Research gets the usual event refresh as well. Completing tasks will reward encounters with Pokémon like Magnemite, Mareep, and Joltik, while the luckiest trainers might run into Alolan Raichu along the way.

Alongside the prime festivities, Niantic is introducing a new Go Pass. Collecting Go Points and progressing through the pass unlocks rewards including encounters with Raichu, Chinchou, Dedenne, and Pawmi, alongside items like Ultra Balls and Candy.

There’s also a paid Go Pass Deluxe, which adds a few extra incentives such as Rare Candy XL and some cosmetic items if you’re looking for a bit more value out of the event.

But before all that kicks off, Pikachu will actually be making an even bigger appearance a few days earlier. Gigantamax Pikachu is set to debut during a special Max Battle Day on March 28th, where it’ll appear in six-star Max Battles for a limited window. Power Spots will refresh more quickly during the event too, with increased Max Particle rewards to help trainers keep the battles going.

And once you’ve caught your fill of Electric-types, you may as well grab the latest Pokémon Go codes as well.