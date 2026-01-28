Pokémon Go is bringing back Pokémon from all the old Tours for the Road to Kalos event

The only rewind that's worth it

The Road to Kalos event runs from February 23rd to 27th

Each Day focuses on a Go Tour region that came before Kalos

Partner Pokémon in the wild and Legendary Pokémon in raids

Mega Malamar and Mega Victreebel might be the headline debuts waiting at Pokémon Go Tour: Kalos, but Niantic is very clearly asking you not to skip straight to the destination. The Road to Kalos event, set to run from February 23rd to 27th, will be taking a trip down memory lane as we visit every Go Tour region that came before Kalos, one day at a time.

Each day focuses on a different region, starting with Kanto on Monday, where Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle will appear. They’re followed by Chikorita, Cyndaquil, and Totodile from Johto on Tuesday, ultimately ending up in Unova on Friday, where Snivy, Tepig, and Oshawott take over. Good time to catch any of these starters if you're still short or in need of their Candy.

Their highlighting doesn’t stop at wild encounters. New Costumed Pikachu make their Pokémon Go debut throughout the week, each wearing hats tied to past protagonists, with new versions appearing as the regional focus changes. They’re spread across encounters, Raids, and Research, so you’ll be seeing them a lot whether or not you try.

Raids are where Road to Kalos gets especially busy. Expect to see everything from the original Legendary Birds and Shadow Lugia to Primal Kyogre, Origin Forme Dialga, and Black and White Kyurem. So, if you’re trying to plan your week around specific Raids, be sure to check out our Pokémon Go raid schedule.

There’s a collection angle running alongside all of this, too. Pokémon caught from Raids can come with Special Backgrounds inspired by their original games, changing daily. Timed Research and Field Research refresh every day as well, offering costumed Pikachu encounters, Candy, TMs, and other practical rewards. And to top it off, two km Eggs will hatch Larvitar, Bagon, Beldum, and Gible throughout the event.

Before jumping in, make sure to check the latest Pokémon Go codes!