Pokemon Go has unveiled new branching research, shinies, and bonuses for its upcoming Kalos Tour

Get ready for a festival-style finale

Xerneas or Yveltal paths shape rewards during Kalos Global

Shinies boosted with starters, Honedge raids, and costumed Pikachu

New Go Pass, Mega Night add-ons, and Shiny Diancie Masterwork Research

There’s always a bit of momentum building before a big Tour event in Pokémon Go, and Kalos looks like it’s completely going for that pre-festival energy. With the in-person stops in Tainan and Los Angeles just around the corner, Niantic has shared a clearer picture of what’s waiting both on the ground and during the global finale.

If you’re heading to the real-world events, tickets and even add-ons like the new Mega Night experience are still floating around. Those extras stretch the bonuses across the entire weekend, and Los Angeles attendees can even pre-order merchandise for pickup at the Rose Bowl Stadium.

For everyone else, the bigger focus will be Pokémon Go Tour: Kalos – Global, which brings branching Special Research paths tied to either Xerneas or Yveltal. Choosing between the X Version or Y Version medal isn’t just cosmetic either. Your pick shapes the rewards you’ll see, including Special Background encounters and themed Field Research tied to Unown variants.

The global leg also pushes the odds of catching shinies slightly in your favour. Starters from Kalos - Chespin, Fennekin, and Froakie - will appear more often, alongside costumed Pikachu and Honedge from raids. Plus, you’ve got new music composed by Junichi Masuda as well as a slew of Kalos-themed avatar items to look forward to.

There’s also a new Go Pass: Road to Kalos running alongside the celebrations, offering cosmetics like the Zygarde Jacket if you upgrade, plus smaller rewards along the way. Between the free tee, new stickers, and the promise of Masterwork Research leading to Shiny Diancie, there’s plenty to keep you moving across the map during the finale weekend.

If you’re planning to jump in when Kalos goes global, it’s worth checking the latest Pokemon Go codes first because a few extra items always help when you’re juggling raids, research, and shiny hunting all at once.