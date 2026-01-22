Pokemon Go Tour: Kalos will see the debuts of Mega Malamar and Mega Victreebel

Mega-tastic event

Mega Malamar and Mega Victreebel will debut during Pokémon Go Tour: Kalos

Both Mega Evolutions will later become available worldwide during the global event weekend

The Tour also features branching Special Research, Mega Night add-ons, and Kalos-themed rewards

Mega Evolutions tend to land with a bit of theatre in Pokémon Go, and Pokémon Go Tour: Kalos seems to be leaning right into that. Next month’s Tour will mark the debut of Mega Malamar and Mega Victreebel, two Megas arriving fresh from the Pokémon Legends: Z-A lineage.

First, they’ll show up at the in-person Pokémon Go Tour: Kalos events in Los Angeles and Tainan, running from February 20th to 22nd, before rolling out globally the following weekend. If you’re keeping score, that means early access for on-the-ground trainers, followed by a proper worldwide release that everyone can join in for.

As the Overturning Pokémon, Malamar already has a reputation for being slightly unhinged, and its Mega form only taps more into that energy. Mega Victreebel, meanwhile, brings a more familiar menace. It’s still a flytrap. It’s still hungry. It’s just bigger, louder, and now Mega-evolved. Both will arrive alongside their Shiny variants as usual.

Kalos flavour runs through the rest of the event too. Pokémon caught during the Tour may come with special backgrounds inspired by Pokémon X and Y, Mega Evolution motifs, or the real-world locations hosting the celebrations. Paid ticketholders will receive branching Special Research that grants encounters with Xerneas or Yveltal.

If you’re attending in person, there’s also Mega Night to factor in. This optional add-on kicks in after the main event hours and offers extra chances to battle Mega Pokémon, pick up special backgrounds, and grab a themed souvenir for showing up in the flesh.

It all fits neatly into the wider rhythm of Pokémon Go Tours - big debuts up front, global access soon after, and just enough exclusivity to make the whole thing feel like an occasion rather than a routine update.

And if you’re planning your team or just want to stock up before Kalos kicks off, our Pokémon Go codes page is always worth a quick check.