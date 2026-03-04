Pokémon Go Fest 2026 unveils Zeraora debut and event details for the highly anticipated 10th anniversary

We're nearly a decade in now

Zeraora debuts via Special Research at in-person Go Fest 2026 events

Tokyo, Chicago, and Copenhagen host park and citywide gameplay

Global finale runs July 11th and 12th with boosted bonuses

Ten years of walking into lampposts while staring at your phone has led to this. Pokémon Go is marking its 10th anniversary with Pokémon Go Fest 2026, and Niantic has now confirmed fresh details for the in-person legs before the global finale on July 11th and 12th.

This year’s headline debut is the Mythical Pokémon Zeraora, arriving through Special Research at in-person events, while Mewtwo makes a high-profile return. That alone is enough to move tickets, but Go Fest has always been as much about scale as spawns.

The three live events will take place in Tokyo (May 29th – June 1st) at Tokyo Waterfront City, Chicago (June 5th – 7th) at Grant Park, and Copenhagen (June 12th – 14th) at Fælledparken.

Each city will feature a reworked Park experience that culminates in a large-scale Raid finale. Outside the park, you can explore four themed City Districts with exclusive Timed Research tied to a Pokémon Go Expert medal, something you definitely won’t get from the couch.

Expect the usual Go Fest bonuses dialled up – increased Shiny rates, extended Lure Modules and Incense, up to nine free Raid Passes daily, extra Special Trades, and plenty of Gifts to send home.

Tickets go on sale soon via Niantic’s Live Events platform, with early bird pricing available through March 31st (while supplies last). Base tickets split your day between a Morning or Afternoon Park Experience and citywide gameplay. A new City Explorer Ticket, coming later, focuses purely on city content without park access.

Chicago and Copenhagen will also offer a Premier Access add-on. It includes expedited Pokémon Centre entry, a lounge with upgraded facilities, an exclusive collectible, and a hefty bundle of in-game items, including a whopping 100 Premium Battle Passes.

This has got to be the biggest Go Fest yet. We’re celebrating a decade of Pokémon Go after all.

If you’re planning to attend, make sure you’ve redeemed the latest Pokémon Go codes before the celebrations kick off.