Off the AppStore: Ballin' out in HUMMIN' OUT

Be all the hummingbird that you can be in this platforming challenge

Navigate the treacherous chambers with strategic ascension and hovering

Reach new heights and lengths as you make your way through the danger

Welcome to Off The AppStore, a weekly feature with a twist. Namely, that while these - as with all the games we cover here - are games that you can play on your phone, they're ones that operate outside of the realms of the big two ways to play: The Google Play Store and the Apple AppStore.

That means that there might be a bit of work required in downloading alternative AppStores or APKs, or that the games can simply be played in your phone's browser. We'll make sure to detail that for each game, though. Anyway, read on to find a new game or experience to play Off The AppStore.

Hummingbirds are adorable, and if you think otherwise, then there may be something amiss with how you perceive these little guys. They're small and constantly afloat with their rapidly fluttering wings, and they've got the cute little beak to sup that delicious nectar from all the lovely flowers. Okay, I gotta stop talking about hummingbirds, but they are important to what I want to talk about, and I'm not the only one who thinks these flyers need more attention. Just ask Mfauzan and Davidoffcw, who put their combined efforts into making HUMMIN' OUt, which puts a hummingbird at the centre stage of a brand new adventure.

In this world, an unknown hummingbird has gotten themselves trapped in a series of challenging chambers. These chambers are filled with all sorts of obstacles and traps perfectly made to make a hummingbird's life a nightmare. You must help the hummingbird to escape this nightmare by guiding them to the flag that exists at the end of each chamber. The hummingbird may be small and hard-working, but it's also quite delicate compared to many other members of the animal kingdom. You must exercise caution when flying the hummingbird around, as just one touch of a trap or hazard will quickly end their flight.

Like a hummingbird, you are able to maintain a constant flight by rapidly fluttering your wings in place. As long as they stay still, they can remain afloat indefinitely, but you'll need to ascend to reach new heights, obviously. Unfortunately, this will drain the hummingbird's limited energy as it continues to fly higher. What's convenient is that the hummingbird can move freely horizontally without losing any energy, so their mobility is not as limited as it may seem. Strategise your ascension with horizontal flight to reach the flag safely and help the hummingbird escape.

HUMMIN' OUT is a 2D platforming adventure where you control a hummingbird through a series of levels filled with dangers. The controls are simple, the limited energy is a solid limitation, and the chambers are dynamic enough to keep you challenged as you progress. If anything, playing through this will give you a newfound appreciation for hummingbirds who just want to hum and bird in peace.

HUMMIN' OUT is available to download and play from its itch.io page!