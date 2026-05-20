Guild Wars Reforged creeps out into soft launch for selected regions

Remakes and reimagines the MMORPG classic

Guild Wars: Reforged has made its way to soft launch on iOS and Android in select regions

Players in the Philippines, Australia, Canada and New Zealand can jump in and play

Meanwhile, players on PC can sign in to sync their purchase (and progress) to enjoy it on mobile too

One of the more highly anticipated MMORPG revivals, Guild Wars Reforged, has crept into soft launch for select regions. The Philippines, Canada, Australia and New Zealand should now be able to hop in and enjoy a graphically revamped, enhanced version of the classic Guild Wars MMORPG on iOS and Android!

While MMO fans in the West mainly think of World of Warcraft or RuneScape, there are other major hits that defined the genre for players overseas. And Guild Wars is one of them, with Reforged seeing the return of the original 2005 classic with fresh graphics and all original content available for purchase. Players who've already purchased Reforged on PC can even log in and sync their purchases too.

The soft launch is where Guild Wars Reforged will be first available on mobile. You'll be able to play for free on an ad-supported tier through the original Prophecies campaign, or shell out the cash to unlock the full standalone experience. This includes the ability to sign into your ArenaNet account and sync progress across devices, as mentioned above.

Cold forged

Guild Wars Reforged isn't just a visual overhaul, either, as it's also set to receive further quality of life improvements and new content, such as challenges. While it may be seen as compromising the original experience by some, for many Guild Wars players, I've no doubt this new attention will be welcomed.

Certainly, for smartphone players, it's a dream-come-true to see Guild Wars put on mobile devices. Not just the original either, but with the additional expansions also available to purchase, I'm sure that fans will have years' worth of gameplay ahead of them to enjoy.

If you're looking to see what other MMORPGs have made their way to mobile, then you're in luck! Because we've ranked the best mobile games like World of Warcraft on mobile