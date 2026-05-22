Where Winds Meet names the date for its massive new Imperial Palace expansion

Where Winds Meet has set the date for its new Imperial Palace expansion

Come May 28th, you'll be exploring a vast, authentic ancient Chinese palace

Meet the inhabitants, discover courtly intrigue and even taste the food!

If there's one thing to be said for Where Winds Meet, it's that NetEase's martial arts ARPG is a real treat for fans of Chinese history. But after the Hexi expansion, the scale is set to narrow significantly, but not the scope. On May 28th, it's time to step into the forbidden walls of the Imperial Palace!

As you might expect, the Imperial Palace is an epicentre of intrigue, wonder and danger all in equal measure. Enrolled unexpectedly as an agent in the Office of Martial and Virtue, you'll find yourself embroiled in undercover missions to untangle a number of mysteries in the palace.

Speaking of which, at one million square meters and with 3000 NPCs to interact with, the Imperial Palace more than lives up to its reputation. Whether it's danger and hidden martial arts masters or just engaging in cricket fighting and discovering the daily lives of ancient China's elites, you'll have plenty to do.

Treasure hunter

Not to mention the new Sealed Treasury campaign, which sees your Wanderer drawn to a heavily guarded royal vault. Secrets will be revealed, and later in June, you'll also be able to take on the Confinement Tower campaign, which sees you witnessing the depths of the Imperial Prison.

That still barely scratches the surface of what's available. But with two new multiplayer campaigns to deal with that pit you against the mythical beast Everdeer and takes you on a moonlit battle for your life in Moongazing, well, suffice it to say you'll have plenty to do on May 28th!

In the meantime, if you're looking to reset your palate a bit, then you can try some of the most recent releases on mobile. And there's no better place to find them all than in our regular feature covering the five new mobile games to try this week!