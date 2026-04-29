Off the AppStore: Enter the Nyangeon and become kawaii!

There's more than just the Gungeon... There's the Nyangeon!

This digital fortress is always changing with internet baddies and powers

Only the gunner gals can blast through, so help them reach the end

Welcome to Off The AppStore, a weekly feature with a twist. Namely, that while these - as with all the games we cover here - are games that you can play on your phone, they're ones that operate outside of the realms of the big two ways to play: The Google Play Store and the Apple AppStore.

That means that there might be a bit of work required in downloading alternative AppStores or APKs, or that the games can simply be played in your phone's browser. We'll make sure to detail that for each game, though. Anyway, read on to find a new game or experience to play Off The AppStore.

What happened to you when you entered the Gungeon? Did you make it through all the levels multiple times to get the gun that can kill the past? Did you even know that's why you were there in the first place? Well, whether you were or weren't, Enter the Gungeon is considered one of the best roguelike games we've had the pleasure to play. It inspired so many others, continued to prove the viability and beauty of pixel art, and made something both amusing and challenging. The mono-named Shinh has followed a similar path to create Enter the Nyangeon, and you could argue that it's objectively cuter.

When you hear about the Nyangeon, you wonder what it could possibly be and what it could hide. The first thing you learn is that you can't just enter it yourself; you need a representative who can withstand the Nyangeon's effects. Luckily, you've got four gunner gals who are ready to unleash fury in a variety of ways. They may not be the most experienced soldiers, but they're skilled, and they've mastered their designated weapons. Once you choose one to dive into the Nyangeon, the two of you must face an endless horde of digital entities, likely coming straight from the internet.

Each soldier has a different kind of firearm, which varies in bullet type, fire rate, damage, range, and other passive effects. You must guide your gunner around the Nyangeon's arenas while aiming, firing, jumping, meleeing, and using whatever skills and powers they get their hands on. They must endure waves of enemies to defeat them, collect as many coins as possible, and survive until the Nyangeon takes them to the next room. The more you collect and the longer you survive, the more you can upgrade your gear, weapons, and pick up power-up cards to further fight the Nyangeon.

Enter the Nyangeon is a 2D top-down isometric roguelike game about gunner gals fighting through waves of digital enemies in a digital dungeon. It's fast, smooth, looks good, and makes efficient use of the touchscreen controls. It ramps up fast and will prove to be quite a challenging ordeal, but it's quick to jump in should you fall and fight your way further through the Nyangeon. While not the same as the Gungeon, there are still guns in a dungeon, so we're good.

Enter the Nyangeon is available to download and play from its itch.io page!