Dicero is out now on Android and soon to arrive on iOS with dice-rolling roguelite action

It's a funny little coincidence that earlier today I talked about the upcoming Twin Shot Deluxe and its retro style. Because while Dicero definitely hews close to that throwback pixel art aesthetic, it's got some very interesting new mechanics to play with too. Now, if you're on Android, you can jump in and give Dicero a go for yourself!

However, if you're on iOS, you'll need to wait a little longer for Dicero. But Habby's new twist on the dungeon-crawling format may be worth the wait. You may remember us covering Dicero a few weeks ago, where we took a look at its relatively familiar roguelite nature.

But where Dicero really stands out is in, well, the inspiration for the name. Dice mechanics are used to activate your skills, with better rolls being preferable. It adds onto an already hefty amount of content, upgrades and skills to enhance each of your runs in this exciting roguelite.

The dice giveth, and the dice taketh away

While it's interesting to see dice involved in the gameplay of Dicero, I do not doubt that it will not necessarily be the core focus. I think it's a given that mobile gamers don't really appreciate randomness after all.

However, Habby have outdone themselves with the crisp visuals of Dicero. And if nothing else, it may well be worth having a go at to enjoy those alone. But Habby have proven in the past that they can craft interesting and engaging games, so if you're curious, then Dicero is out now on Android and set to arrive April 23rd on iOS!

If those crunchy pixels are something which you love, then mobile is definitely the platform for you. Just take a gander at our list of the best retro (and retro-inspired) mobile games on iOS to find out some of our favourite picks!