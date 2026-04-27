Battle Fate offers a deep strategic battler on iOS and Android with turn-based missions and unit permadeath

And solo-developed too

Hex-based tactical battles

Turn-based combat and unit permadeath

Premium purchase at $3.99

We cover all kinds of adventures on mobile over here at PG Towers, and occasionally, in the midst of all the big blockbuster releases filled with gacha pulls and casual puzzlers, a quiet little gem drops - which is Battle Fate, in this case. The indie project features hex-based grids that'll put your tactical prowess to the test, and given that it's solo-developed, that simply makes it even more impressive, in my opinion.

Out now on iOS and Android, the premium battler offers a linear narrative that spans a whopping 10 hours across a dark fantasy theme. Battles are a 5 to 30-minute turn-based affair, in which you'll command units that have their own distinct roles across three different Factions.

There are 12 missions of escalating battle sizes, and honestly, there seems to be an incredible amount of depth here as well as some serious strategies you'll need to deploy, especially since unit permadeath is a very real thing.

If your units do live to fight another day, they can gain some handy EXP and level up into Veterans. This should hopefully help you out in a pinch across the progressively more difficult battles ahead. And if you ever do feel like you need a little bit more practise, the Standalone battles can help train you for the fight.

It was apparently built for mobile too, so if you've been looking for a true strategic endeavour with the touchscreen UI in mind, this seems to be the perfect place to start.

If all that's got your interest properly piqued, Battle Fate is a premium purchase at $3.99 a pop or your local equivalent. In any case, if you're looking for more strategic skirmishes, why not have a look at our list of the best strategy games on Android?