Inmost is an intriguing horror side-scroller that's now on Google Play Pass

Inmost is the latest addition to the Google Play Pass subscription

Dive into three separate stories of a knight, a young girl and a wanderer

Enjoy retro-inspired graphics and gritty gameplay in this pixel sidescroller

As we wrap up for the day, it's time to cover something that was somewhat of a surprise. Yes, Google Play Pass is still a thing! And while it may not claim as many great exclusives as competitor Apple Arcade, there are still some exciting games on offer.

That includes the latest addition, Inmost, a retro, horror-themed side-scroller that you may remember us covering when it initially made the jump to mobile last year. And aside from just its gorgeous pixel graphics, there's plenty to enjoy here.

In it, you switch between three separate characters: a knight, a young girl and a wanderer. Each have their own distinct strengths and weaknesses, and stories that will intersect in strange and intriguing ways in the world of Inmost. All told through a bite-sized three-to-five hour story in a grim, horror and paranoia-tinged world.

Inmost desires

Google Play Pass is a service we rarely get the chance to cover. Not through lack of content, of course, but they're not as quick to publicise new additions as Apple are. Notably, it was the folks at Chucklefish who highlighted Inmost debuting on the platform to us.

But, regardless, getting to play cool games as part of a subscription is hardly something I'm going to object to. And Inmost is definitely a worthy addition to any player's library. So if you're a Google Play Pass subscriber, then it's well worth jumping in, giving it a go and finding out what horrors and secrets there are to uncover.

Speaking of horrors, did you know there are plenty of ways to get the spine-tingling thrill of a horror game on mobile? If you're not sure where to start in digging into this dark-horse genre on our humble platform, be sure to check out our list of the best horror games on Android.