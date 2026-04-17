Among the Sleep opens pre-registration for its terrifying adventure on iOS and Android

The world of Among the Sleep has opened pre-registration on mobile

Play a nameless toddler accompanied only by their helpful teddy

Avoid terrifying monsters in this distinct horror advetnrue

Recently, I was watching a video analysis of the film Skinamarink, and it mentioned that for many of us, one of our earliest and most terrifying memories is the first time we are completely alone as children and aware of that fact. And that bone-chilling sensation is exactly what Among The Sleep is all about as it opens pre-registration on iOS and Android.

This first-person horror adventure takes the idea of a good horror game being about removing your ability to fight back and stretches it to the logical limit. You're not just any vulnerable person; you're a two-year-old child. And whatever is hunting you has no qualms about hurting you.

Fortunately, you have a guide in the form of your trusted teddy bear. But you'll need your wits about you in this exploration of the deepest fears of any child as you're stalked through multiple levels by terrifying creatures.

Little-er nightmares

Yes, I know, this sounds like a real barrel of laughs. But, Among the Sleep has been critically acclaimed for its interesting, distinctive spin on the horror formula. And this version, arriving on iOS and Android with an expected release of June 2nd, comes enhanced with new graphics, a digital artbook and even selectable pyjamas!

So, whether this is your first time venturing into Krillbite Studios' terrifying, unnerving and ultimately emotionally complex world of horror, then you'll find that the mobile version of Among the Sleep is a solid and feature-rich addition to your game library!

Speaking of horror, though, are you curious about what other bone-chilling examples there are which you can play on mobile? Then be sure to dig into our list of the best horror games on Android to find out what we think is worth playing!