Tiles Survive hits 20 million players in new milestone for FunPlus' hit strategy survival game

Tiles Survive is the latest FunPlus project to hit an impressive milestone

Over 20 million players have taken a shot at the zombie survival strategy

It focuses on you building up your base, gathering resources, and expanding tile by tile

It's been a bit of a month for milestones, as far as I'm concerned. And the latest to reach an exciting new player count is FunPlus' hit casual strategy, Tiles Survive. Now boasting over 20 million players, it's proved to be a fairly popular new release from the folks behind games such as DC: Dark Legion and State of Survival.

Having only launched back in July of 2025, it's quite an impressive number of players for FunPlus to have accrued. But as you might already have noticed, they're no strangers to big successes on mobile. State of Survival is their most iconic, if sometimes most divisive, and also focuses on the evergreen theme of, well, flesh-eating monsters back from beyond the grave!

Tiles Survive centres on Army Special Forces Officer Sarge, who leads a rag-tag band of survivors to reclaim the world after a standard zombie apocalypse. Each tile is home to a different biome, and as you work to expand your base by gathering resources, you'll have to deal with the threats lurking there too.

En-tile-tled

While Tiles Survive may be a bit more divisive when you get into the mindset of more hardcore players, it's undoubtedly proven to be popular with a more casual audience. Heck, even we've got in on the popularity with our Tiles Survive tier list

Overall, I suppose it proves two things: One that you can still just put zombies into something and grab people's attention, and two that FunPlus still have a surprisingly good grasp of the mobile world.

Looking to put your strategic acumen to the test? Think of yourself as a budding Napoleon? Then check out our list of the best strategy games on Android to find out our top picks in the genre that you should play!