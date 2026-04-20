Dragon Quest Smash/Grow: Beginner's guide and six tips for becoming a true hero

Get the lowdown on how to get started in Dragon Quest Smash/Grow in our beginner's guide.

Get ready to level up with Dragon Quest Smash/Grow

Our beginner's guide helps ease you into the basics of this new spin on the classic franchise

Find out some of our top tips from playing to give you a boost!

What do you get when you mix classic JRPG mechanics with Survivors-like gameplay? Well, if you're the folks at Square Enix, you get Dragon Quest Smash/Grow! This mobile RPG promises to offer fast-paced action with the same lovable monsters, music and atmosphere from the classic series. I'm not here to cast judgment on whether it succeeds, only to give you a little bit of guidance on how to get started!

This beginner's guide will give you an overview of what Dragon Quest Smash/Grow is all about, how to play and a few tips I've found during my time with it. So let's dig in!

As stated above, DQ Smash/Grow mixes the classic JRPG gameplay of the Dragon Quest franchise with more modern Vampire Survivors-like gameplay. You'll venture into the Rifts, or tears in space time, and fight your way through hordes of monsters in each level to beat the boss monster at the end of each rift.

This moment-to-moment gameplay takes place from an isometric perspective, requiring you to manoeuvre your adventurer, stopping them to fight and then shifting positions to avoid retaliation. Outside of combat, you'll use materials gathered from each adventure to upgrade your equipment and add 'memories' gained by defeating monsters to increase your stats while granting distinct boons inspired by each monster.

Eventually, you’ll unlock up to two other party members to take into battle. Each of which have their own levels and equipment, not to mention distinct abilities. And down the line, you’ll even be able to change their vocation to pick from some of the many iconic classes in Dragon Quest history.