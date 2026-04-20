Old School RuneScape Leagues VI: Demonic Pacts is now live

A faster, experimental take

Old School RuneScape Leagues VI introduces the Demonic Pacts system

New progression begins in Yama’s Lair with region-based unlocks

Runs until June 10th with rewards carrying back to main accounts

Old School RuneScape doesn’t do fresh starts very often. Leagues is where it lets you break everything on purpose, and Leagues VI: Demonic Pacts is now live, pulling you back into a version of the MMORPG that moves a lot faster than it usually allows.

The structure is familiar if you’ve touched previous Leagues. New character, separate worlds, boosted XP, and a limited window to push as far as you can. The difference this time is the demonic pacts system, which acts as a full skill tree on top of everything else. It lets you specialise early, stack buffs, and build something that wouldn’t really exist in the main version of Old School RuneScape.

It starts in Yama’s Lair, which doubles as both a tutorial and a tone-setter. Lava stepping stones double as an Agility course from level one, and messing up does exactly what you’d expect. From there, you’re pushed into Varlamore as the opening region, with the usual area unlock structure returning as you complete tasks and earn Trophy Points.

That progression feeds into rewards that carry back to your main account. Cosmetic unlocks are also coded according to the theme – imp-filled teleport animations, a Yama-inspired axe ornament, even a throne styled after the demon lord himself.

Echo Bosses also make a return, sitting at the top end of the difficulty curve. You’ll need an Echo Orb from standard bosses to access them, and they’re where the more interesting builds tend to get tested once everything starts coming together.

Leagues VI runs until June 10th, which gives you a decent stretch to experiment, optimise, or just enjoy a version of Old School RuneScape that doesn’t ask for quite as much patience as usual.

If you’re looking for more long-term grinds after this one, our list of the top MMOs on Android is worth a look next!