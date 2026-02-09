Heartopia shows off more of what to expect from their upcoming My Little Pony collaboration

My little sports car (it'll make sense in a moment)

Heartopia is headed full-steam towards its inaugural collab with My Little Pony

Now, there are new details of what to expect, including how to return the Tree of Harmony

As well as six limited-time gacha pools based on the mane characters

Collaborations and crossovers have always been important in gaming. But I think Heartopia is one of the few new releases I've seen come out the gate swinging with one. And now XD Games' new life sim has shown off even more of what to expect when the Heartopia x My Little Pony collab kicks off.

Set to start February 14th and run until March 15th, as we already know, Heartopia's My Little Pony collaboration will see the arrival of the Tree of Harmony from the series on Cloud Island. Naturally, it's up to you (and other players) to help send it home to Equestria.

The system for actually doing so seems to be a fairly basic cultivation mechanic. You'll be tasked with visiting the tree each day and getting one of the six elements of harmony (you know, honesty, generosity, all that stuff) and watering the tree. This will raise the progression bar and net you rewards in the process, such as Moonlight Crystals or Badge Pull Tokens.

In harmony

Naturally, the popularity of MLP's mane six characters isn't understated in this collab either. You'll be able to access six different gacha pools featuring each of them and be able to acquire five distinct outfit pieces and a themed vehicle. Friendship is magic, but so is a convertible sports car, I guess?

And of course, if you're looking to jump in ahead of launch, you'll be glad to know that the pre-launch login event for the collab is live. Hop in and complete puzzles in order to grab an exclusive pet costume based on the dragon Spike. Oh, and be sure to give our Heartopia codes list a quick look to see about nabbing yourself a free boost.

In the meantime, if Heartopia is your first exposure to the life sim genre, you may be interested in trying out some others. In which case, be sure to check out our list of the top eight mobile games like Stardew Valley for those which stand head-to-head with one of the best there is out there!