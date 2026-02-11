Off the AppStore: Sub-Surface shows what's beneath…

You're trapped on a subway train and don't know why

It's dark, desolate, and you're alone... or are you?

All you can do is explore and hope that you can leave

Welcome to Off The AppStore, a weekly feature with a twist. Namely, that while these - as with all the games we cover here - are games that you can play on your phone, they're ones that operate outside of the realms of the big two ways to play: The Google Play Store and the Apple AppStore.

That means that there might be a bit of work required in downloading alternative AppStores or APKs, or that the games can simply be played in your phone's browser. We'll make sure to detail that for each game, though. Anyway, read on to find a new game or experience to play Off The AppStore.

Depending on where you live, your mass transit system may be the greatest thing in the whole wide world, where new trains come every few minutes. That means there's no need to rush or push people around, as the station is already crowded because the trains run continuously. But then a scary thought enters: If the trains are always running, then who is riding them at their darkest hour? It's no surprise that an empty train car in the middle of the night has the potential to be one of the scariest, most isolated places on the planet. The creators at Pseudostar know this, and that's why they're going to haunt you with Sub-Surface.

You come to and find yourself riding at the end of a dirty and desolate subway car. You have no idea how you got there or why you would even get on the subway. The only clue to your identity is a nearby wallet with a face and name that you don't recognise. But that's not the worst part, because as you look around, you see that you seem to be the only passenger on this train to anywhere and nowhere. But, as the fear starts to settle, you start thinking whether it would be worse if there was another passenger lurking in the dark.

There's nothing to do but to explore the train as it continues its seemingly endless route, leaving you with just your wits to figure things out. The train cars can only aid you with what they wield; items left behind by passengers long gone. However, the more you explore, the more you realise that these are more connected to the world of the train than is readily apparent. What makes matters worse is that other parties would rather you leave well enough alone… The train has a purpose, but the question is whether it has your best interests in mind.

Sub-Surface is a 3D first-person puzzle experience with horror elements set in a subway station, where players are trapped alone. It takes its time to build an uncomfortable and creepy atmosphere while leaving you to explore at your leisure and learn what you can. You may make it to the end, no, really, understanding what is happening, but when it comes to subway travel, an end is an end… even if it is the last stop.

Sub-Surface is available to download and play from its itch.io page!