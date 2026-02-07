Neverness to Everness opens pre-registration on iOS and Android as the Co-Ex Test kicks off

We're getting closer

Pre-registration is now open on iOS and Android

The Co-Ex Test also goes live on PC and PS5

Lots of new mechanics and content to explore

It feels like we’ve been talking around Neverness to Everness for a while now, so it’s nice to finally have something concrete to point at. The Co-Ex Test for NTE is officially live, opening the doors to Hethereau once again, and at the same time, pre-registration has gone up for the iOS and Android versions.

This latest closed beta is available on PC and PlayStation 5, and it explores the idea of the city as a system rather than just a backdrop. Hethereau isn’t just somewhere you fight in. It’s somewhere you exist, and the Co-Ex Test adds a few new ways for that existence to go wrong.

Crime now has consequences. Commit illegal acts, and you’ll build a wanted level, which can spiral into police pursuits if you push it too far. Get caught, and you’re sent to a detention centre, where you can either work off your sentence or try your luck with a breakout.

Movement and vehicles have also had a serious pass. New muscle cars, supercars, and motorbikes are now in play with a new first-person driving view. Cars can take damage, lose tyres, get knocked around, and even explode. You can honk, bail out mid-drive, and tweak your ride with expanded modification options.

Away from the chaos, city life has been fleshed out with a spread of everyday activities. Fishing, taxi driving, racing, Mahjong, rhythm games, café work, and the new Pink Paws Heist all give you reasons to slow down and engage with the city on its own terms. It’s really hard to ignore all the similarities to GTA at this point.

If you missed registration for the Co-Ex Test, there’s still a way in. Twitch Drops are running, giving viewers a chance to gain access by watching partnered streams and linking their Perfect World Games account.

For a deeper, hands-on impression of how NTE feels in motion, Catherine’s Neverness to Everness preview is well worth a read.