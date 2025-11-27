Play Together challenges you to fight off ghosts with Korean food in new Released Spirits update

Play Together has unleashed a spooky new wave of goings-on on Kaia Island

Meet saja Han and help this reaper banish a host of new ghosts

Feed their hunger with Korean food and gather event currency for some enticing rewards

Halloween may be long gone, but in Haegin's social gaming hit Play Together, things are still getting spooky. That's because there's a new saja in town, and they're accompanied by a brand-new wave of haunting goings-on you'll need to help solve. All this and K-food too in the newly released Spirits update!

Now, if your first thought when you hear 'saja' is 'oh like the Saja Boys from K-Pop Demon Hunters!' then you're only half-right. Jeoseungsaja were symbols of death in Korean culture, and most now know them as just 'saja'. Now you're getting the naming, and why the appearance of saja Han spells out spooky goings-on on Kaia Island.

This stylish new arrival also comes alongside a wave of ghosts hungry for human souls. Thankfully, you won't need proton packs to fight them off, just good old-fashioned Korean food. Fortunately, these spirits aren't just peckish for souls and can be satisfied with some more conventional eats.

Who you gonna' call?

You'll help out Han in banishing the spirits by creating various iconic dishes of the Korean culinary scene, ranging from kimbap to cup ramyun, in The Ultimate Feast collection event. Do so and complete missions given to you by saja Han to grab the new event currency, Spirit Coins, and other rewards.

Spirit Coins can be exchanged over in the newly opened Fox Treasure Shop to let you nab new furniture, costumes, seed packs and other rewards. Speaking of seeds, the new Spirit Gourd, Goblin Persimmon and Spirit Ginseng crops are also available. All this and attendance events too that'll have you checking in on the chilling goings-on.

Play Together certainly has plenty to enjoy in this new update. But if you still need something else on your metaphorical plate, why not check out our list of the top five new mobile games to try this week?