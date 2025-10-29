The Pocket Gamer Podcast Halloween Special 2025 - Alien: Isolation, Vampire's Fall 2, and Phobies

On fears personified and aliens re-scary-fied

Alucard - er, Iwan - welcomes you all to a very special episode of the (New and Improved!) Pocket Gamer Podcast, where we talk about our favourite (and by "our", I mean Will and Iwan) horror and horror-adjacent games on mobile this Halloween.

After a twisted intro involving thunder and some chaotic Castlevania callbacks, we (almost) waste no time in diving right into the horror of it all with Vampire’s Fall 2, a gothic fantasy RPG that Will had to talk over Iwan to recommend to us first.

And because Iwan is apparently too young to have played Diablo I, he swiftly moves on to what he swears is one of the greatest games of all time, Alien: Isolation. It's also a bit of a technical marvel given it was released on mobile four years ago, but before Iwan can wax poetic about how this made the Xenomorphs terrifying again, he gives a special shoutout to Phobies for Stephen's sake.

It's supposed to have all these creatures that are embodiments of fears (I do present a theory I read somewhere about Lippy that Stephen may or may not debunk), and because that's incredibly creepy, Will eases us into Candies n' Curses, which, on the tier list of horror levels, is comfortably categorised under "something even Cat can play".

Sadly, because this is supposed to be a short one, we wrap up the episode with one game we (and again, by "we", I mean Will and Iwan) wish would make the leap to mobile. Iwan picks House of the Dead for all its brain-eating action, while Will picks The Binding of Isaac as he believes it's also something "Cat can play".

And in true podcast fashion, we bid adieu by leaving you with the image of the Saja Boys from KPop Demon Hunters barging into your room in the middle of the night - truly the stuff of nightmares.

You can listen to the podcast below, through the Spotify embed, or head over to our Spotify Page. If you fancy giving us a follow, you'll actually get the new podcasts pushed to you as they're uploaded (which means you can give them a listen before we've even got the story live on the website).

Plus, we've been teasing more ways of getting it to you for the past months, and now the time has finally come. You can catch us on Amazon Music or on Apple Podcasts too - because life is hard enough already, and we wouldn't want you to struggle with finding us!

<iframe data-testid="embed-iframe" style="border-radius:12px" src="https://open.spotify.com/embed/episode/4NTsKF7JsBeTSzRZe2ZOCb?utm_source=generator" width="100%" height="352" frameBorder="0" allowfullscreen="" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; fullscreen; picture-in-picture" loading="lazy"></iframe>