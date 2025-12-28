Play Together is kicking off 2026 with a luxury cruise New Year’s party update

Sail into the new year

Just as Play Together finishes packing away the tinsel and wrapping up its Christmas festivities, it’s already steering straight into the next big celebration. New Year’s Eve is rolling in fast, and Haegin isn’t easing off the throttle at all, kicking off 2026 with a full-blown shipboard party that feels appropriately extra.

The final update of the year drops you onto the Frost Horizon, a luxury cruise ship that pulls up just off Kaia Beach for an end-of-year celebration that’s supposed to be smooth sailing. Naturally, things don’t quite go to plan. The sea freezes over mid-party, and it’s up to you to help Ty Coon and Bella Luxe figure out what’s gone wrong before the countdown hits zero.

As you work through the Frozen Cruise Party missions, you’ll earn Cruise Coins and gradually unlock a stack of nautical-themed rewards. We’re talking cruise furniture, exterior house items, and other decorative bits. Those Cruise Coins also feed into a Room Keycard Match minigame, where you can snag things like the 2026 Floating Balloon vehicle and the New Year’s Party outfit.

The real flex, though, is the final reward. Stick with the event, and you can walk away with the Luxury Cruise House, a full-on floating home that’s basically guaranteed to become a status symbol around Kaia Island.

Outside of the missions, there’s also a proper New Year’s countdown planned. Head to Kaia Island Plaza at midnight on December 31st to watch the fireworks roll in and welcome 2026, with the show repeating nightly through January 4th. Logging in during the event window also nets you daily attendance rewards, including Snowflake Bait and a Champagne Toy, just for showing up.

