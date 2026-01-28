Play Together brings people together as couple who met in-game tie the knot

Cold, cold heart

Play Together has seen two players tie the knot after first meeting in-game

They join several other couples who also met via Haegin's social gaming platform

And it's a good time to jump in yourself with a recently released, frosty new update

The world of gaming is a surprisingly social one, for better or for worse. But for every argument had with a faceless stranger online, there have been lifetime friends made and, sometimes, even love. Which is exactly what happened with Haegin's social gaming platform Play Together!

Two dedicated players in Indonesia who met via Play Together's Couple System, who go by the in-game handles xmrc and Pinkican, recently tied the knot. They join a number of other couples, including seven from Vietnam. All of whom met or fostered their relationships in-game.

And while we can't promise you'll find love, you'll definitely find fun in Play Together, especially with the newly arrived giant mammoth that's washed up on shore, frozen in ice. Aided by the cavewoman Aru, it's up to you to find a way to free the mammoth from its icy prison.

Ice to meet you

There's plenty of ice-age themed content to sink your teeth into as well. Not just because there's the addition of an all-new sabre-toothed tiger pet, which you'll be able to restore to life by delivering parts to the scientist Max.

You'll also find a brand-new minigame called Icebreaker to dig into, with rewards for uncovering treasure ranging from your own version of Aru's stylish outfit to your own rideable mammoth mount! Add to that plenty of Ice-age themed items to craft and other goodies, and it's well worth checking out this new update while celebrating the romance that other players have found.

And if wacky and sometimes bizarre adventures are your thing, it might be well worth digging into our Reigns: The Witcher preview to see what this upcoming spinoff of the hit narrative adventure series has to offer. Set to arrive on mobile, it sees you retelling the stories of Geralt as Dandelion the Bard, just with some creative liberties taken, of course.