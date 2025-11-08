Play Together unveils a new region floating high above Kaia Island in its latest update

And they’ve got dragons!

Head to Celestial Dragon Island, where humans and dragons co-exist

Help prepare for a ritual to welcome the legendary Celestial Dragon

Get yourself 15 new Cloud Dragon pets in the process

After last month’s spooky detour through Ghost Princess Cindy’s cursed farm, Play Together is trading haunted fields for heavenly skies. The latest update, Celestial Dragon Island, takes the social world-building sim somewhere entirely new – above the clouds, where dragons soar and ancient myths come alive.

Floating high above Kaia Island, is the newly unveiled Celestial Dragon Island. This is home to a peaceful community that lives in harmony with Cloud Dragons. But as you would have expected, peace rarely lasts forever. The legendary Celestial Dragon, said to awaken once every thousand years, is beginning to stir, and strange energy is rippling through the skies.

You’ll join High Priestess Tianhui and her disciple Yuner to prepare for the sacred Celestial Dragon Ritual, a grand event that calls for a little divine teamwork. That means fishing for dragon-charged critters, gathering energy-infused crops, and cultivating Celestial Peaches, a special new plant that can mutate based on weather and environment.

Of course, it wouldn’t be Play Together without new companions. Fifteen Cloud Dragons and the legendary Celestial Dragon itself join the ever-growing pet lineup. Collecting all 15 grants access to the Dragons’ Grand Banquet event, complete with themed rewards like a Cloud Dragon costume, special currency, and a shiny new Friend of Dragons nametag.

For those who prefer a challenge, the Offerings to the Dragon minigame lets you test your luck and skill for costumes and other goodies, while the grand prize, the Celestial Dragon, doubles as a massive two-seater flying mount. And yes, the Fox Workshop has made a limited-time return, alongside smaller themed events like Restore the Lost Records and Peach-Filled Attendance.

It's not spooky season anymore, but Play Together still knows how to keep things mystical.