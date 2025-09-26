Play Together has released a new update centred on farming

Another thing you can do virtually now

New My Farm mechanic is now available

Grow and harvest over 25 different types of crops

Weather and environment affect plant mutations

After last month's cat attack, Play Together has gone green-thumbed with the launch of its brand-new My Farm update. Now your home isn’t just for decorating - it’s where you can set up your very own farm and start growing over 25 different crops, from apples and carrots to mangoes and spinach. It’s all about planting, growing, harvesting, and selling now.

Of course, it can’t be that straightforward. Kaia Island’s weather and environment can change your harvest in various ways. Golden pumpkins, rainbow apples, and electric strawberries are rare variations that don’t just look cool - they’re also highly valuable and play a big role in farm-related quests. Up to five mutations per crop means you have no reason to not experiment with your fields.

The weather system adds even more unpredictability to your yield, with more than ten conditions like rain, thunderstorms, fog, and even auroras. These don’t just affect mutations but also growth speed, making each harvest a little different from the last. To help manage it all, new farming tools such as watering cans and sprinklers have arrived, making your crops easier and faster to grow.

To ease you into farming life, Play Together is running a special A Day at the Farm mission series. Over seven days, you’ll get hands-on with planting, growing, and harvesting, and if you complete all missions, you’ll unlock a farmer costume plus a Choco Mottled Cow vehicle. There’s also a Healthy Growth Attendance event offering free currencies, seeds, and tools just for logging in.

And if you fancy showing off, the new Farm Contest will rank you based on the weight, value, and quantity of your harvests. Beyond that, the official Play Together socials are hosting fun farm-themed events like farming lookbooks and crop showcases.

