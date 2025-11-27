Fruit Ninja Adventures hits soft launch as it brings even more cutting action to mobile

Slice 'n dice!

Halfbrick Studios is going back to their other mobile classic

Fruit Ninja Adventures offers increased depth and content with the same iconic gameplay

Currently in soft launch in Canada, is Fruit Ninja Adventures something fans will gravitate to?

The Fruit Ninja series is one of those old classics of mobile that never quite seemed to spin off into a bigger franchise. Halfbrick seems to have found the most success with other projects, like Jetpack Joyride. But that might all be about to change with the soft launch of Fruit Ninja Adventures!

Fruit Ninja Adventures, if you hadn't already guessed by the name, offers a much deeper experience than the original. Now in soft launch in Canada for Android, it offers not just the familiar loop of slicing fruit while avoiding bombs, but also plenty to unlock and customise.

You'll not only be unlocking new ninjas with their own fruit-slaying abilities, but also powerful new swords that have their own quirks. You'll also be able to customise your own dojo and explore a variety of worlds (via the medium of fruit slicing), which bring their own twists to gameplay.

Fruitacular!

I don't think it's controversial to say Fruit Ninja has an inherently shallow concept. Perfect back in the day for showing off the capabilities of the smartphone and the fun to be had, but nowadays players call for a little more in terms of depth and unlockability.

With that in mind, I'd say Fruit Ninja Adventures and what it promises to deliver may be the key to tapping into that depth. At the same time (and something I don't doubt Halfbrick has also thought about), that depth might also put off casual fans just looking for fruity fun.

We'll have to wait and see how Fruit Ninja Adventures is received to see whether this is the start of a new era.

Speaking of soft launch, though, how do you keep up with all these? Well, if you're a smart shopper, you do so by checking out our constantly updated list of the best mobile games in soft launch!