Play Together's Christmas update tasks you with saving the holidays and finding toys

Ho-ho-ho

Play Together's latest update is here just in time for the holidays

Help Santa recover lost toys in order to save Christmas

Grab festive-themed cosmetics, including your very own themed roadster

Well, it's that time of the month again! Yes, Haegin's Play Together once more has a seasonal event in the pipeline. And as you might expect, with Christmas on the horizon, it's time for the festivities to arrive on Kaia Island as Play Together's latest update enters the fray.

Christmas has arrived on Kaia Island, complete with festive decorations. And wouldn't you know it? It's up to you to save Christmas! After Santa's Workshop is invaded by a ne'er-do-well who accidentally bestows sentience upon the toys, it's up to you to return them to the workshop and save the holidays from falling apart.

To do so, you'll need to pick out fifteen different toys scattered around the island in strategic hiding spots. Ranging from the Santa Penguin Toy, to Thunder Mecha Robot and Sniffling Teddy Bear, you'll have to search high and low to find them.

Santa must die- er, I mean live

Since it's an all-ages game, it's no surprise that Play Together has something light and soft for players this holiday season. But don't expect it to be lacking in goodies for the completionists amongst you.

You'll want to keep your eye out for those toys to help complete the Christmas Tree, because each level you get it to offers new rewards up to and including in-game currency and cosmetics.

And even currency can also be spent in Santielle's Ornament machine to earn further Xmas-themed rewards, including your very own Santa Classic Roadster vehicle. Hey, I guess even Jolly Saint Nick needs an upgrade from time-to-time.

