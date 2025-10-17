Play Together introduces creepy new content for Halloween in latest update

Spine-chilling

Play Together is hosting a spooktacular new update for Halloween

Take on the Ghost Princess and solve the mystery of the Cursed Farm

Jump in for reward events and the Night of Cursed Souls this Halloween

If there's one thing to be said for Haegin, it's that they always have something new up their sleeve for social gaming experience, Play Together. Naturally, with the nights drawing in and Halloween on the horizon, it's a spooktacular update on the docket for Play Together!

In this update, dubbed Ghost Princess and the Cursed Farm, you'll explore the titular Frampkins Farm. Here, crops take on a life of their own every Halloween as monsters appear across Kaia Island. You'll be tasked with fending off the monsters and uncovering the story behind why the Ghost Princess Cindy cast a curse on the farm.

Visiting the farm to lend a hand will reward you with event coins in the form of Haunted Castle Invitations. You can then use these to play the Haunted Castle Banquet minigame. In it, you'll search for hidden treasure among the dishes prepared by the ghost princess. There are plenty of rewards to grab depending on your progress, including seed packs, farming tools and even the Cursed Ghost Castle (House).

Crop of curses

Not only that, but during Halloween, you'll be able to grow your own cursed crops in your farm , which will glow a variety of strange and eldritch hues. If, for some reason, purple potatoes are your jam.

But the spookiness doesn't event there, with Play Together hosting plenty of themed events for Halloween. Over the next two weeks, you can jump into a login event that offers various rewards, including Possessed Seed Packs, Theme Draw Tickets and Possessed Sprinklers.

Meanwhile, Night of the Cursed Souls takes place from October 30th to November 2nd. You'll don disguises to evade being spotted by ghosts while getting photos of them, with participants who receive the most votes for their contributions getting the Ghost Princess Minime costume set.

