Bleach: Brave Souls' first offline event to celebrate its tenth anniversary is coming this November

And an art fight too!

Bleach: Brave Souls first offline event is taking place to celebrate 10 years of service

Meanwhile, a new in-game event offers versions of Ichigo and Renji themed after Kubo's original art

Jump in to nab more rewards to celebrate the anniversary

Bleach: Brave Souls has had quite an interesting story. From releasing just as Bleach's popularity was tailing off, to being present as it came soaring back into the limelight. No surprise then that the folks at KLab are eager to celebrate. And the upcoming Bleach: Brave Souls 10th Anniversary will see its first-ever offline event!

Bleach: Brave Souls 10th Anniversary Fest, which is set to take place on November 3rd, will feature appearances by voice actors from the main anime series. Masakazu Morita (voice of Ichigo Kurosaki), Noriaki Sugiyama (voice of Uryu Ishida) and Show Hayami (voice of Sosuke Aizen), among others, will also perform a live reading of an original story that's set to come to Brave Souls at a later date.

But if you're not able to make it in person, don't worry. Because the upcoming 10th Anniversary Special: Playable Art Summons: Fight event running from today until the 31st has plenty of great rewards to enjoy!

Fighting spirit

The Creator's Art Collaboration version characters will be limited-time acquisitions based on the original illustration's series creator, Tite Kubo. By now you've probably already spotted some of them, but this next round features Ichigo Kurosaki and Renji Abarai. Keep an eye on our Bleach: Brave Souls tier list to see where they end up!

You'll be able to grab a 10th Anniversary Exchange Medal (October) at every Step, and be able to choose a New five-star Character Summons Ticket (Fight) at Steps 20 to 40. It's all shaping up to be a pretty great anniversary event for fans, and gives plenty of reason to check in to celebrate 10 years of Bleach: Brave Souls.

