Play Together sees Kaia Island under the thumb of C.L.A.W. as cats go on the rampage

Play Together adds another new wacky update with the debut of Giant Cats Attack

Intelligent felines are trying to take over Kaia Island, which only you and your friends can stop

Take on the hordes of cats in their giant mecha, and grab your own peacekeeper's outfit

On the surface, Kaia Island, the setting of Haegin's popular social multiplayer game Play Together, may seem like paradise. But whether it's magicians gone mad, crashed alien spaceships or giant sea monsters, it seems as if the lunacy never ends! Not least now with the attack of giant cats on Kaia Island.

Yes, the latest loony caper to take place in Play Together is none other than a full-on war between players and the evil organisation C.L.A.W. As highly intelligent cats wielding feline war machines set their sights on the heart of Kaia Island.

You'll have to join up with the international peacekeeping organisation P.A.W.S. to take a stand against this feline invasion. This update introduces actual combat for the first time, as you'll need to keep an eye out for feline robots populating the island that'll go after you with their razor-sharp claws and laser eyes. Yeah, it's a wild one.

Totally for kids

While I don't exactly know the demographics of Play Together, I would've assumed it's aimed at a younger audience wanting to have fun with their friends. Seems then that they're being shoved in a battle for the fate of Kaia Island, as the latest unlockable cosmetics include a full P.A.W.S. Agent outfit and Fluffy Puppy Tail.

Naturally, there's also an event-exclusive currency to nab, fittingly named Meowminator Coins. Spending these in minigames can net you various rewards, while a Cat Attack Attendance event offers even more goodies for those of you checking in frequently.

I think it's safe to say this is one of the wackier updates that Play Together has had. And that's saying something. But regardless, it follows the trend of adding a whole host of new content for players to enjoy, so it's well worth checking in.

