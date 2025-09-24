Piffle+ brings wacky cat puzzle action to Apple Arcade early next month

Cats that crash

Piffle, the feline-themed brick breaker, is coming to Apple Arcade

It sees you bouncing your feline pals around with strategic precision

Piffle is available not just on iPhone and iPad, but even on Apple TV!

It's been a pretty big day for news today, what with a new Nikke crossover and Heroes of History celebrating a year of wackiness. So it's time to take the weight off, and what better way to do so than with a new Apple Arcade release? And it's cute all the way with the debut of Piffle+ on October 2nd!

But don't let the name fool you, this is anything but nonsense. Piffle is not a new release on mobile; however, as many of you will recall, it was first released back in 2018. But as you'd expect, Piffle+ lets you play through iPhone, iPad, Mac and even Apple TV as long as you have an Apple Arcade subscription.

Coming from the developers of Crossy Road, there's not much out of the ordinary with Piffle. It's your standard brick breaker, but with a sheen of polish and cutesiness that makes it stand out from the pack. Unsurprisingly, we reckon it's well worth playing!

Breaking bricks

Piffle has plenty of content to enjoy, and that good old-fashioned strategic bent and meta gameplay, which makes it engaging for both casual puzzle fans and those of you who revel in breaking puzzlers over your knee.

It's the fact that Piffle+ is also available on TV that's interesting to me. Obviously, Apple Arcade has some great releases on it, but it's also great value for money when it comes to casual audiences, not just dedicated mobile fans. Maybe that's what'll sway more people to play? It's something to think on, certainly.

In any case, it may very well be that you find yourself at a loss for puzzlers to play on iOS. If you're utterly smashing everything before you, then maybe it's time to put your mind to the test with our list of the best puzzle games for iOS?