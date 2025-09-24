Heroes of History celebrates one year of wacky time travel action

Back to the past

Heroes of History is celebrating a year of time-travelling wackiness

The RTS RPG sees you recruiting famous figures from throughout the past

A suite of in-game events celebrates over a year, with rewards on offer throughout

It used to be that if you wanted to see wacky historical mashups, you'd have to watch an Epic Rap Battles of History video. But with Innogames' Heroes of History, it's a veritable battle royale of famous faces from the past. And now Heroes of History is celebrating over a year of wacky time travel action!

As you might expect from InnoGames, the folks behind Forge of Empires, Elvenar and Tribal Wars, Heroes of History continues that sort of grand-strategy type gameplay. But it mixes it up with, of course, the addition of historical heroes ranging from Albert Einstein to Spartacus himself.

It's an intriguing twist on the usual 'summon heroic figures' conceit. And now you can grab some extra goodies to celebrate a year of it. In particular, all previously season-exclusive heroes from this year will be making a return between today and October 21st. Meanwhile, the Summon of the Stars leaderboard event offers plenty of rewards for obtaining heroes until September 29th.

Horrible histories

Of course, there's always the concession that everybody loves the most famous faces. And the Legendary/Double Rate-Up weekend from September 26th to 29th follows a week of 24-hour Rate-Up promotions for heroes such as Albert Einstein, Dracula, Joan of Arc, Marie Curie, Medusa (huh?) and William Wallace.

Suffice it to say, then if you're a history buff, then Heroes of History might swing between 'wow I can't believe they included them' to 'wow, I can't believe they included them....' You can check out our Heroes of History tier list for the full rundown! But for the rest of us, this is the best time to jump in and enjoy the wacky fun of HoH.

And if you are planning on jumping into Heroes of History for the first time these coming weeks, be sure to check out our guides. We've got the top seven tips for reaching the next era in Heroes of History ready to go!