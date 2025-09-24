June's Journey goes spooktacular for new Halloween event in a haunted hotel

Chills up and down your spine

Holding a whopping 60% share of the hidden object market (in normal people's terms, meaning it's one of the top picks around), June's Journey is undoubtedly popular. So popular it's getting a novel adaptation! But the folks at Wooga aren't resting on their laurels and are keeping up with plenty of great content updates, such as this year's Halloween Spookyversary.

Coinciding with their eighth anniversary, throughout the month of October (1st to 31st), you'll be able to nab the Hocus Pocus Seasonal Set and enjoy the Travels in Romania event that takes the characters of June's Journey from Bucharest through to Transylvania. That's right, we're headed to Dracula's hometown!

But from October 11th to 19th, it'll be the Search for the Sapphire series. A community event that brings you together to solve a case that June herself left 100 years ago. Suffice it to say, I think we're all wondering how that came about.

I'm on my way

That still doesn't cover everything! Throughout October, we've got the Fairground Fortune event on the 2nd and the 3rd, the Special Secrets event from the 5th to the 15th, Treasure Trail on the 6th and the 7th. And excuse me while I pause for breath- you certainly won't be going without stuff to do!

In particular, you'll want to watch out for Club Mysteries on the 14th and 20th, where you'll work together with other players on a Halloween-themed map with witchy decoration rewards, and the Sweep the Board event on the 24th and 26th, all culminating with daily rewards available from the 25th to 31st!

