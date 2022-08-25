Once Human's latest development gives a good look at its intricate power system and harsh weather

Once Human, NetEase’s super weird mobile sandbox survival game, keeps giving eager fans new features to get excited about. Last time, the developers spoke about the DIY Building System and the scary spider-like Arachsiam, which we spoke about in a recent article. The latest development talks about the game’s power system, climate, and natural resources.

While a lot of supernatural beings have crept their way into Once Human, the game still tries to bear some roots in reality and aims to maintain some sort of realism when it comes to its post-apocalyptic setting. In this distraught world, everything runs on electricity and players must connect lights, workbenches, defences, and other items to various sources of power like an electric generator, or other natural forms like hydro, wind, biomass, and solar.

Weirdly enough, some freaky generators run on anomaly powers as well, and these are the most powerful ones. An anomaly in Once Human is like a force that can take the form of any item or human and looks pretty much like a ghost. A certain mission allows players to contain it and use it to generate electricity using a top-secret technology called Rosetta.

If things weren’t already eery enough in this calamitous world, the horrifying weather will be the cherry on top. Players will experience the harsh sun, strong winds, thick fog, and stormy rain alongside special conditions based on geographical features. So, expect to come across thunderstorms, sandstorms, and torrential rains depending on where you are.

Things get even trickier when the visibility and movement speed drops significantly in these rough conditions. The home base will bear the brunt of it as well as the furniture and other devices being vulnerable. So, it becomes crucial to set up shop in such a place where repairs can be made without hindrances.

Once Human keeps getting better and better. Beta testing should begin in the next few months as well. Until then, check out the game’s official website for more details.